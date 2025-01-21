PGA TOUR, SERVPRO announce extension of marketing partnership
1 Min Read
SERVPRO is proud to serve as Presenting Sponsor of the Chubb Classic, a recently renewed partnership through 2028. (Getty Images)
SERVPRO has served as the Official Cleanup and Restoration Company of the PGA TOUR since 2014
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA TOUR and SERVPRO announced a multi-year extension of their marketing partnership that designates SERVPRO as the Official Cleanup and Restoration Company of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The multi-year agreement will allow SERVPRO to continue the growth of their PGA TOUR tournament relationships to support first responders and military personnel at select events across the PGA TOUR season.
“SERVPRO has been the trusted cleaning and restoration company of the PGA TOUR for more than 10 years, providing assistance to our players and fans in their communities since 2014,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “We are thrilled to build upon our longstanding relationship as we continue providing access at PGA TOUR events to active-duty military, veterans and first responders thanks to SERVPRO.”
SERVPRO is proud to serve as Presenting Sponsor of the Chubb Classic, a recently renewed partnership through 2028. Through this partnership, SERVPRO helps support complimentary tickets for all military and service personnel, as well as front-line health workers and a plus-one to the event.
“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR, a collaboration that aligns perfectly with SERVPRO’s values of excellence, resilience and teamwork,” said SERVPRO President and Chief Operating Officer John Sooker. “The PGA TOUR’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences mirrors our dedication to helping customers recover and thrive after the unexpected. We look forward to continuing this partnership and connecting with fans nationwide through one of the most prestigious organizations in sports.”
The extended partnership will enable the cleaning and restoration company to further collaborate with PGA TOUR tournaments, employees and communities, offering resources and support when disasters strike.