PGA TOUR, SERVPRO announce extension of marketing partnership

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR, a collaboration that aligns perfectly with SERVPRO’s values of excellence, resilience and teamwork,” said SERVPRO President and Chief Operating Officer John Sooker. “The PGA TOUR’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences mirrors our dedication to helping customers recover and thrive after the unexpected. We look forward to continuing this partnership and connecting with fans nationwide through one of the most prestigious organizations in sports.”