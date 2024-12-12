BMW Championship named PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year for record sixth time

The BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup Playoffs events, was named “Tournament of the Year” for the second consecutive year and sixth time overall (2008, 2012, 2013, 2013-14, 2022-23, 2024). Hosted by the Western Golf Association, the BMW Championship is the oldest non-major on the PGA TOUR schedule and has been the penultimate event in the FedExCup Playoffs since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. As the only FedExCup Playoffs event to annually rotate venues, the 2024 tournament took place at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, marking the 11th different venue to host the event since 2007. The 2024 BMW Championship saw the event return to Colorado for the first time since 2014, with Keegan Bradley winning by one shot over Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Sam Burns.