BMW Championship named PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year for record sixth time
Outstanding tournaments honored with “Best Of" awards at 2024 PGA TOUR Tournament Meetings
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Nine PGA TOUR tournaments were recognized with “Best Of” awards for the 2024 PGA TOUR Season at the TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings held in Orlando, Florida. The 2024 BMW Championship, contested at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, was named “Tournament of the Year” for a record sixth time.
“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to the Western Golf Association and BMW on the BMW Championship being named 2024 PGA TOUR Tournament of the Year,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “The WGA and BMW have perfected the recipe for success, and partnering this year with Castle Pines Golf Club and an engaged Denver community took the event to new heights in delivering both a premium fan experience and record-setting charitable contributions for the Evans Scholars Foundation.”
The BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup Playoffs events, was named “Tournament of the Year” for the second consecutive year and sixth time overall (2008, 2012, 2013, 2013-14, 2022-23, 2024). Hosted by the Western Golf Association, the BMW Championship is the oldest non-major on the PGA TOUR schedule and has been the penultimate event in the FedExCup Playoffs since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. As the only FedExCup Playoffs event to annually rotate venues, the 2024 tournament took place at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, marking the 11th different venue to host the event since 2007. The 2024 BMW Championship saw the event return to Colorado for the first time since 2014, with Keegan Bradley winning by one shot over Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Sam Burns.
The BMW Championship prides itself on delivering the “Ultimate Fan Experience” amidst the pressures and logistical challenges faced by moving venues each year. The 2024 tournament focused on spectator entry, access and transport across the unique terrain of Castle Pines – including integrating BMW i5 electric vehicles into the shuttle fleet – providing a seamless fan experience and the best vantage points to watch the TOUR’s top players up close.
With a field of 50 of the best players in the world, the BMW Championship offers a personal player experience year-over-year with multiple player-designated areas and services including specialized food and beverage, fitness and recovery, and player and family hospitality.
In partnership with BMW, title sponsor of the event since 2007, the 2024 BMW Championship delivered a record-setting charitable contribution to the Evans Scholars Foundation, raising $10.2 million for caddie scholarships. Founded in 1930 by the Western Golf Association and amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., the Evans Scholars Foundation is the nation’s largest scholarship program for youth caddies, providing full tuition and housing scholarships to high-achieving students with financial need. Since 2007, the BMW Championship has contributed $60.2 million to the Foundation, helping award full tuition and housing college scholarships to more than 3,600 caddies during that time.
The 2024 BMW Championship was also honored with the award for “Best Tournament Sales.”
The BMW Championship will be played at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, Aug. 12-17, 2025.
Below is a complete list of awards announced at the 2024 PGA TOUR Tournament Meetings.
Tournament of the Year
- BMW Championship
Charity of the Year
- The Ophelia Project (The American Express)
Volunteer of the Year
- Ken Hoffman (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard)
Best On-Site Staging
- Travelers Championship
Most Fan-First Event
- Travelers Championship
Most Engaged Community
- John Deere Classic
Best Volunteer Program
- Rocket Mortgage Classic
Best Title Sponsor Integration
- John Deere Classic
Best Charitable Impact and Integration
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Fair Way Award
- Rocket Mortgage Classic
PGA TOUR Sustainability Award presented by WM Phoenix Open
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Best Special Event
- WM Phoenix Open (Concert in the Coliseum)
Best Product
- WM Phoenix Open (Tee Side Seats)
Best-In-Class Element
- Myrtle Beach Classic (The Q at Myrtle Beach)
Best Tournament Sales
- BMW Championship
Best Marketing Initiative
- RBC Canadian Open