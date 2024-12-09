WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler defends Hero World Challenge with new putting grip
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Even when he’s experimenting, Scottie Scheffler is still dominating. Scheffler successfully defended his Hero World Challenge title Sunday in emphatic fashion, closing in 9-under 63 at Albany Golf Club for a six-stroke victory over Tom Kim. The 20-player event, hosted by Tiger Woods, marked Scheffler’s first competitive start since winning the FedExCup at the TOUR Championship in early September, and he took the opportunity to try out a new claw-type grip on shorter putts, dubbed the “saw,” at the behest of his putting instructor Phil Kenyon. The experiment proved effective in the Bahamas, where Scheffler made 27 birdies and ranked third in Strokes Gained: Putting. This marked the year of Scheffler in many ways: He won THE PLAYERS, the Masters, four Signature Events, Olympic gold in Paris and welcomed his first child Bennett alongside wife Meredith. Scheffler’s ability to dominate the Hero field while trying a new technique on the greens was a reminder, as if anyone needed it, that we’re amidst a historically good stretch of golf from the world’s top-ranked player. Scheffler, 28, will enter 2025 with sky-high expectations, justifiably so, and now with some intrigue regarding his putting grip of choice. How will he reflect on the year that was? “I’m not really sure,” Scheffler said afterward. “Go home, celebrate Christmas with the family … try to get some rest.” Vintage Scheffler.
PGA TOUR and LPGA stars team up at Grant Thornton Invitational
The Grant Thornton Invitational, being contested for the second straight year, marks the first mixed-team co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and PGA TOUR since John Daly and Laura Davies won the final JCPenney Classic in 1999. The special three-round event begins Friday from Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The 16 mixed teams, which include 24 of the world’s top 50 from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour and defending champion Lydia Ko/Jason Day, will play three distinct formats for a purse of $4 million. The first round will feature Scramble and the second round will utilize Foursomes (alternate shot). The third round will feature Modified Four-ball, where both players tee off and then switch balls for their second shots, playing that ball until holed. The lower score of the partners will count as the team score.
TOUR cards up for grabs at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
While the holiday season is right around the corner, it’s pressure season right now. For just the second time since 2012, Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers players a final shot to earn 2025 PGA TOUR cards. The 171-player field varies wildly from past PGA TOUR winners to young superstars-in-waiting keen to make their presence felt amongst the world’s best. The field will play two rounds at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, playing in the same groups for the first two rounds before being re-paired for the third (and fourth) rounds. The top five finishers (and ties) will earn PGA TOUR cards. The next 40 finishers (and ties) will earn exempt status through multiple reshuffles of the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season.
Video of the week
First look at 'Scottie 24' | PGA TOUR Originals
Mic check
“There were thoughts in my head that it was legitimately going to be over.” – Dawson Armstrong, who overcame a bout of food poisoning to advance through PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Second Stage and earn a tee time at Final Stage this week.
By the numbers
91 – Across five sites, 91 players survived PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Second Stage to earn 2025 Korn Ferry Tour membership (conditional status at minimum) and earn a chance at a TOUR card via Final Stage.
5 – The top five finishers at the 2025 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament earned membership for next season: Søren Kjeldsen, Freddie Jacobson, Mark Walker, Felipe Aguilar and Brendan Jones.
9 – With his defense at the Hero World Challenge, Scottie Scheffler earned his ninth victory of 2024 including his second Masters, defending THE PLAYERS Championship, an Olympic gold medal and the FedExCup.