WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler defends Hero World Challenge with new putting grip

Even when he’s experimenting, Scottie Scheffler is still dominating. Scheffler successfully defended his Hero World Challenge title Sunday in emphatic fashion, closing in 9-under 63 at Albany Golf Club for a six-stroke victory over Tom Kim. The 20-player event, hosted by Tiger Woods, marked Scheffler’s first competitive start since winning the FedExCup at the TOUR Championship in early September, and he took the opportunity to try out a new claw-type grip on shorter putts, dubbed the “saw,” at the behest of his putting instructor Phil Kenyon. The experiment proved effective in the Bahamas, where Scheffler made 27 birdies and ranked third in Strokes Gained: Putting. This marked the year of Scheffler in many ways: He won THE PLAYERS, the Masters, four Signature Events, Olympic gold in Paris and welcomed his first child Bennett alongside wife Meredith. Scheffler’s ability to dominate the Hero field while trying a new technique on the greens was a reminder, as if anyone needed it, that we’re amidst a historically good stretch of golf from the world’s top-ranked player. Scheffler, 28, will enter 2025 with sky-high expectations, justifiably so, and now with some intrigue regarding his putting grip of choice. How will he reflect on the year that was? “I’m not really sure,” Scheffler said afterward. “Go home, celebrate Christmas with the family … try to get some rest.” Vintage Scheffler.