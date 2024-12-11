Baycurrent named title sponsor of PGA TOUR’s Japan event reimagined as 'Baycurrent Classic'

“Since 2019, the PGA TOUR’s first and only official event in Japan has played a pivotal role in further connecting the PGA TOUR and our players to the passionate golf fans of this great country,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The pride Baycurrent holds for both its home country and the game of golf will ensure this tournament continues to make meaningful contributions to our game’s growth in Japan and across Asia while showcasing the world’s best to a global audience. We are also excited about the event’s new home, Yokohama Country Club, one of Japan’s premier golf clubs located in close proximity to Tokyo’s city center.”