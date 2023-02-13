Barracuda Networks extends Barracuda Championship sponsorship through 2025

Opened in 2004, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, is nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains on 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Located at nearly 6,000 feet above sea level, golf shots at Old Greenwood travel an average of 10 percent to 15 percent farther, making the course an ideal fit for the tournament’s Modified Stableford format. The scoring method awards points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with players earning points for birdies or better and losing them when carding bogeys or worse.