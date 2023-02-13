betPARX® launches mobile sports betting in Ohio

betPARX sportsbook brings its first in class mobile betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Ohio. betPARX will enable fans across the Buckeye state to wager on golf, pro and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, MMA, tennis and soccer. The betPARX sportsbook is safe, secure, and easy to use with a variety of betting and payment options for customers. To celebrate the betPARX launch in Ohio, new users will receive a special welcome offer. New users who place a $10+ sports bet will receive $125 in Sports Bonuses if the guest wins their first wager. In addition, and for a limited time, all new users who register a verified account with betPARX OH sportsbook will be entered automatically into a drawing where one new user will win a $25 Sports Bonuses bet every week for 5 years.