Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open
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Will Gordon has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship looking to turn around his fortunes at this venue.
Gordon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Gordon has not made a cut at this tournament in his last four appearances over the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-70-72-70
|-4
|4.9
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|69-70-65-66
|-18
|72.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|64
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|4.2
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.144
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.454
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.188
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.089
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.321
|0.321
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards contributes to his solid tee-to-green performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a 0.454 mark. He posted a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.06 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time with a 12.85% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Gordon currently sits 172nd in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 82 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.