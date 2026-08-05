PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Will Gordon has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship looking to turn around his fortunes at this venue.

Latest odds for Gordon at the Wyndham Championship.

Gordon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-70+2
2024MC71-67-2
2023MC70-71+1
2021MC68-70-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Gordon has not made a cut at this tournament in his last four appearances over the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-70-72-70-44.9
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT469-70-65-66-1872.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic6470-69-71-68-64.2
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-68-72-74-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6368-69-72-70-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC77-69+4--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
  • Gordon has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged 0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1440.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4540.427
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.188-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.089-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3210.321

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards contributes to his solid tee-to-green performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a 0.454 mark. He posted a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.06 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time with a 12.85% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Gordon currently sits 172nd in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 82 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
S.Y. Noh betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
4H AGO
Wyndham props: Lean on Carolina natives at Sedgefield
Golfbet News
R1
Groupings Official

Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW