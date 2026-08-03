Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Sahith Theegala missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship, shooting 6-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of a much better showing in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|71-69-68-73
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T66
|70-67-74-71
|+2
|3.700
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|74-67-67-65
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|72-67-70-73
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|9.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|74-71-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
- Theegala has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.110
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.144
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.304
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.063
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.400
|0.225
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.110 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 883 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.