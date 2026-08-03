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2H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala's tee shot to 2 feet sets up birdie Genesis Scottish Open

Sahith Theegala's tee shot to 2 feet sets up birdie Genesis Scottish Open

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Sahith Theegala missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship, shooting 6-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of a much better showing in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Theegala at the Wyndham Championship.

Theegala's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-74+6

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Theegala's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5371-69-68-73+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6670-67-74-71+23.700
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5174-67-67-65-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1172-67-70-73+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4564-69-68-74-59.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3274-71-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6067-70-71-73+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-71+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6972-71-72-77+86.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3069-76-74-64-527.438

Theegala's recent performances

  • Theegala had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Theegala has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Theegala has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1100.032
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1440.261
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3040.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.063-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4000.225

Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

  • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.110 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.144 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
  • Theegala has earned 883 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 43rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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