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2H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk sinks a 72-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Steven Fisk sinks a 72-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Steven Fisk finished tied for 60th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Fisk at the Wyndham Championship.

Fisk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6068-69-70-71-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-75+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP163-66-68-67-16300.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged -0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0970.382
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.294-0.599
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0120.218
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.171-0.516
Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.014-0.515

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.294 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
  • Fisk's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.48% ranked 18th on TOUR this season, and he has earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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