Steven Fisk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Fisk has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.