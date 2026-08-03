Steven Fisk betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Steven Fisk sinks a 72-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Steven Fisk finished tied for 60th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Fisk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.097
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.294
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.012
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.171
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.014
|-0.515
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.294 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
- Fisk's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.48% ranked 18th on TOUR this season, and he has earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.