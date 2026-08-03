Brian Campbell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 47th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished at 8-under.

Campbell has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Campbell has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.