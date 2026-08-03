Brian Campbell betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Brian Campbell gets up-and-down from 93 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Rocket Classic
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Brian Campbell missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship after posting a score of 2-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Campbell's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-72
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|4.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|68-63-72-69
|-8
|13.938
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 47th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished at 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.886 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.736
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.335
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.278
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.238
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.587
|-0.886
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.736 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.335 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 60.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 154th by avoiding bogeys 19.18% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 102 FedExCup Regular Season points (161st) and has broken par 17.83% of the time (157th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.