Lanto Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Lanto Griffin finished tied for 23rd at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|2021
|MC
|71-68
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of nine-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|4.100
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|67-72-69-66
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-75-66
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|71-67-72-67
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-69-74-71
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-69-67-67
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.126
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.004
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.071
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.361
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.413
|-0.879
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (114th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Griffin sported a 0.004 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.