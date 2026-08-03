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2H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Lanto Griffin hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Lanto Griffin finished tied for 23rd at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Griffin at the Wyndham Championship.

Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2368-66-71-66-9
2021MC71-68-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-75+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6470-68-71-73-24.100
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5570-67-70-69-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3967-72-69-66-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-75-66-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3271-67-72-67-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-69-74-71-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-69-67-67-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged -0.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.126-0.173
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0040.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.071-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.361-0.963
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.413-0.879

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (114th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Griffin sported a 0.004 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
  • Griffin has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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