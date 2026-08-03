Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Kensei Hirata holes 28-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Kensei Hirata tees off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where Cam Young defended his title last year with a 22-under performance.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|69-68-72-74
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|64-65-70-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|70-71-69-72
|-2
|2.427
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Hirata has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -2.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.030
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.619
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.055
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.292
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.886
|-2.072
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.030 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.619 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 17.54% of the time.
- Hirata has accumulated 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.