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57M AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata holes 28-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Kensei Hirata holes 28-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Kensei Hirata tees off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where Cam Young defended his title last year with a 22-under performance.

Latest odds for Hirata at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Hirata's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-66-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC78-72+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7169-68-72-74+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC67-74+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1964-65-70-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6570-71-69-72-22.427
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--

Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Hirata has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -2.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.030-0.210
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.619-1.093
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0550.100
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.292-0.869
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.886-2.072

Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.030 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.619 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 17.54% of the time.
  • Hirata has accumulated 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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