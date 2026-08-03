Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.030 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.619 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 17.54% of the time.