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1H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson's 199-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Davis Thompson's 199-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Davis Thompson returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9, 2026. Thompson finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Wyndham Championship.

Thompson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1166-65-69-68-12
2024T1266-66-66-71-11
2023T2268-66-69-69-8
2021MC70-71+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT867-68-67-66-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2930.706
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4510.821
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green84-0.004-0.289
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.2640.036
Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4761.274

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (36th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Thompson sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.86% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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