Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Davis Thompson's 199-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Davis Thompson returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9, 2026. Thompson finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Thompson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|2024
|T12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|2023
|T22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.293
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.451
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.004
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.264
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.476
|1.274
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.293 (36th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Thompson sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.