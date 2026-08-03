Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Thompson has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Thompson has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.