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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

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Chan Kim has recorded a score of 12-under in each of his two most recent appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing tied for eighth in 2024 and tied for 17th in 2025. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to climb higher on the leaderboard.

Latest odds for Kim at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Kim's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1768-71-67-66-12
2024T866-69-66-71-12

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT664-72-64-13--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6267-73-70-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3464-65-68-75-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-67-71-70-86.629
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3866-65-71-69-1317.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.600

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Kim has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.0120.135
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0970.315
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1180.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.144-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0590.388

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards.
  • In terms of approach play, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.097 this season, along with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.38%.
  • Kim's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at 0.118 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Kim has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.144 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24. He has broken par 23.23% of the time and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.47%.
  • Kim has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 179th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average for the season stands at 0.059.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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