Chan Kim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana
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Chan Kim has recorded a score of 12-under in each of his two most recent appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, finishing tied for eighth in 2024 and tied for 17th in 2025. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to climb higher on the leaderboard.
Kim's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|2024
|T8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|64-72-64
|-13
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|67-73-70-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|64-65-68-75
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|6.629
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|66-65-71-69
|-13
|17.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.600
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Kim has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.012
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.097
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.118
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.144
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.059
|0.388
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.097 this season, along with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.38%.
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at 0.118 in 2026.
- On the greens, Kim has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.144 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24. He has broken par 23.23% of the time and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.47%.
- Kim has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 179th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average for the season stands at 0.059.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.