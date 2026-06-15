Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open
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Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open in 2023, shooting 10-under. He returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 looking to reclaim the title he captured three years ago.
Clark's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2024
|T56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|2023
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 74-74 for a score of 8-over.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 10-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|68-68-63-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|67-75-68-67
|-11
|350.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|53.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Clark has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.786 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 2.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.069
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.545
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.321
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.120
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.916
|2.306
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked third by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Clark has earned 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.