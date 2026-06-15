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48M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot hit by Stephan Jaeger of Germany during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open in 2023, shooting 10-under. He returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 looking to reclaim the title he captured three years ago.

Latest odds for Clark at the U.S. Open.

Clark's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-74+8
2024T5673-71-71-77+12
2023164-67-69-70-10
2022MC70-74+4

At the U.S. Open

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 74-74 for a score of 8-over.
  • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 10-under.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Clark has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
  • Clark has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.786 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 2.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.0690.014
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5450.786
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3210.503
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1201.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9162.306

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked third by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
  • Clark has earned 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 18th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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