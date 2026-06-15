Keegan Bradley betting profile: U.S. Open
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Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Bradley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Bradley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|2024
|T32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2022
|T7
|70-69-69-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 9-over.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.016
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.136
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.257
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|-0.002
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.136
|0.345
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.136 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.