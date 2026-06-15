Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open
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Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Alex Fitzpatrick has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. The tournament will be played at the Southampton, New York course with defending champion J.J. Spaun looking to repeat after his one-under victory in 2025.
At the U.S. Open
- Fitzpatrick has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|72-71-72-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-70-72-74
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|4
|67-68-64-73
|-12
|325.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|72-66-74-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.880 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.534
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.880
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.010
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.013
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.390
|1.390
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.534 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a strong 0.880 mark. He has a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing consistency in his short game.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 29.25 Putts Per Round and breaks par 24.72% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick currently ranks 19th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,154 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.