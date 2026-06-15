PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick has not competed in the U.S. Open in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. The tournament will be played at the Southampton, New York course with defending champion J.J. Spaun looking to repeat after his one-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Fitzpatrick has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-70-66-937.556
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT672-71-72-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625
May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.880 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5340.534
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8800.880
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.010-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.013-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3901.390

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.534 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a strong 0.880 mark. He has a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing consistency in his short game.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 29.25 Putts Per Round and breaks par 24.72% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick currently ranks 19th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,154 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
47M AGO
Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
50M AGO
Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
51M AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW