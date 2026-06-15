Taihei Sato betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Taihei Sato will compete at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 in the 2026 U.S. Open. J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Sato's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Taihei Sato's recent performances
- Sato has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
- No performance data is available from his past five tournaments for Strokes Gained statistics.
Taihei Sato's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Taihei Sato's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2026 season statistics are currently available for Sato.
- No performance data is available from his recent tournaments for analysis.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sato as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.