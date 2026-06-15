Spencer Tibbits betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
The 2026 U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York from June 18-21. This marks Tibbits' first time competing in this major championship in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Tibbits' first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Tibbits' recent performances
- Tibbits has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tibbits has an average of 1.175 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tibbits has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tibbits' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.129
Tibbits' advanced stats and rankings
- Tibbits has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.404 in his past five starts indicates an area needing improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Tibbits has excelled with a 1.175 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been steady with a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tibbits as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.