Spencer Tibbits betting profile: U.S. Open

Tibbits has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.404 in his past five starts indicates an area needing improvement in his iron play.

Around the greens, Tibbits has excelled with a 1.175 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.