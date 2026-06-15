Scottie Scheffler betting profile: U.S. Open
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Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to the U.S. Open after finishing tied for seventh at 4-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performance at this major championship.
Scheffler's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|2024
|T41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|2023
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|2022
|T2
|70-67-71-67
|-5
At the U.S. Open
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 5-under.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|66-63-65-65
|-25
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|2
|71-67-69-68
|-13
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-67-64-67
|-18
|400.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.970 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.657
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.504
|0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.535
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.466
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.162
|2.486
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.657 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.504 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 71.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks first with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.07%.
- Scheffler ranks first in Strokes Gained: Total (2.162) and ranks second with 2,811 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.