Mateo Pulcini betting profile: U.S. Open
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Amateur Mateo Pulcini of Argentina looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Mateo Pulcini will compete in the U.S. Open for the first time in recent years. The tournament runs June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Pulcini's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Pulcini's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-78
|+15
|--
Pulcini's recent performances
- Pulcini has only one recorded finish in recent tournaments, which was a missed cut at the Masters Tournament.
Pulcini's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Pulcini's advanced stats and rankings
- Pulcini has hit 44.44% of Greens in Regulation this season with an average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards.
- He has averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round this season while avoiding bogeys 44.44% of the time.
- Pulcini has broken par 8.33% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pulcini as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.