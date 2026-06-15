Manav Shah betting profile: U.S. Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Manav Shah heads to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the U.S. Open, set for June 18-21, 2026. J.J. Spaun enters as the defending champion after winning at 1-under in 2025.
At the U.S. Open
- Shah has not competed in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Shah's recent performances
- Shah has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- Shah has an average of 0.854 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shah has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shah has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shah's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.251
Shah's advanced stats and rankings
- Shah posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.854 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shah averaged -0.575 in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Shah delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing solid short game performance.
- On the greens, Shah averaged -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, which represents a weakness in his putting game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shah as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.