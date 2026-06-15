Graeme McDowell betting profile: U.S. Open

McDowell has no top finishes over his last ten appearances.

McDowell has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McDowell has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.