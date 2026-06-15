Graeme McDowell betting profile: U.S. Open
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Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 17th hole during his afternoon round in the Open Championship Final Qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club on July 01, 2025 in Deal, England. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Graeme McDowell returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. McDowell looks to improve upon his performance from the 2021 tournament where he missed the cut.
McDowell's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|76-80
|+16
At the U.S. Open
- In McDowell's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 16-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
McDowell's recent performances
- McDowell has no top finishes over his last ten appearances.
- McDowell has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McDowell has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McDowell has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McDowell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.277
McDowell's advanced stats and rankings
- McDowell has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McDowell has posted a 0.252 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, McDowell has delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, McDowell has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for McDowell as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.