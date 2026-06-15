Jackson Suber betting profile: U.S. Open

Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Suber has an average of 0.576 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.870 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.