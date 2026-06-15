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18M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber finished 73rd at 18-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Suber at the U.S. Open.

Suber's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20247369-73-81-75+18

At the U.S. Open

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 18-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-66-70-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6367-74-70-75+24.200

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.576 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.870 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0390.576
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5490.870
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.075-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.3970.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.1151.383

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.549 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
  • Suber accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 86th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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