Jackson Suber betting profile: U.S. Open
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Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber finished 73rd at 18-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Suber's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
At the U.S. Open
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 18-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-66-70
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-69-70-75
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-61-69-63
|-23
|135.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-63-72-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|67-74-70-75
|+2
|4.200
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.576 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.870 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.039
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.549
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.075
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.397
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.115
|1.383
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.039 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.549 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Suber accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranked 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.