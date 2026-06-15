Dylan Wu betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu finished tied for 32nd at three-over in the 2023 U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.
Wu's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
At the U.S. Open
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of three-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of three-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.280
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.258
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.157
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.351
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.531
|-0.762
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 (130th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Wu has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.