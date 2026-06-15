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48M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu finished tied for 32nd at three-over in the 2023 U.S. Open. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 U.S. Open.

Latest odds for Wu at the U.S. Open.

Wu's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3268-70-73-72+3

At the U.S. Open

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of three-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-71-68-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of three-under.
  • Wu has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.280-0.523
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2580.420
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.157-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.351-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.531-0.762

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 (130th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
  • Wu has earned 80 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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