Dylan Wu betting profile: U.S. Open

Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.280 (130th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.