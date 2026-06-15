Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: U.S. Open
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark prepares for a shot with his caddie Christian Baech during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard finished tied for 50th at nine-over in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 U.S. Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of nine-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at one-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-75-66-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.285
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.454
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.122
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.151
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.013
|0.445
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.285 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.3 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.454 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.