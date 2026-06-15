Chris Gotterup betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Gotterup looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd.
Gotterup's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|2022
|T43
|73-69-75-71
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|74-74-70-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for six with a score of 13-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.497
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.283
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.048
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.310
|0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.137
|0.849
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.6 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- Gotterup earned 1,589 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking ninth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.