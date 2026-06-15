Chris Gotterup betting profile: U.S. Open

Gotterup has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for six with a score of 13-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.