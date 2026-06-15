Si Woo Kim betting profile: U.S. Open
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Scottie Scheffler of the United States and Si Woo Kim of South Korea react while playing the sixth hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Si Woo Kim returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.
Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|2024
|T32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|2023
|T39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|2021
|MC
|72-77
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 32nd at 7-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|72-76-69-66
|-5
|140.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.522
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.690
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.288
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.098
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.403
|1.451
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.690 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.95% of the time.
- Kim has earned 1,844 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him fourth on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.67% ranked fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.