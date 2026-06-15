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53M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States and Si Woo Kim of South Korea react while playing the sixth hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Scottie Scheffler of the United States and Si Woo Kim of South Korea react while playing the sixth hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Si Woo Kim returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.

Latest odds for Kim at the U.S. Open.

Kim's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4268-74-74-76+12
2024T3271-72-74-70+7
2023T3967-72-71-74+4
2022MC76-69+5
2021MC72-77+9

At the U.S. Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 12-over.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 32nd at 7-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1072-76-69-66-5140.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.875
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300.000
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5220.370
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6900.455
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2880.484
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0980.142
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4031.451

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.690 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Kim delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.95% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 1,844 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him fourth on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.67% ranked fourth on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
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-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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