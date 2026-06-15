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21M AGO

Jayden Schaper betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Jayden Schaper of South Africa tees off on the 16th hole on day one of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 07, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jayden Schaper of South Africa tees off on the 16th hole on day one of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 07, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jayden Schaper will tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club June 18-21 in the 2026 U.S. Open. Schaper has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Schaper at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • Schaper is competing in this tournament for the first time in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Schaper's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--

Schaper's recent performances

  • Schaper's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 10-over.
  • Schaper has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Schaper has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schaper's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4460.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1510.289
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.9830.113
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.2860.202
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.5640.658

Schaper's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schaper posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.446 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schaper sported a 0.151 mark on TOUR. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Schaper delivered a -0.983 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. His Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 30.56%.
  • On the greens, Schaper has a -1.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 32.50 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 11.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schaper as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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