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Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 30th at four-under last year at TPC River Highlands. He'll tee off at the Connecticut course from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his recent showing at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Travelers Championship.

Matsuyama's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3069-69-73-65-4
2024T2366-69-69-64-12
2023T1369-64-65-66-16

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-under.
  • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Matsuyama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4372-73-78-72+717.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1366-65-70-71-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-67-71-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7172-75-72-76+115.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750

Matsuyama's recent performances

  • Matsuyama has finished in the top-20 two times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.
  • Matsuyama has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Matsuyama has averaged -0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.277-0.442
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4030.030
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3280.230
Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.027-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.481-0.402

Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.403 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
  • Matsuyama has earned 924 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-3
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-3

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-3

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-1

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KOR
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-1
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USA
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E
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-3

E

T4

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J.T. Poston
Tot
E
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-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
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Tot
E
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E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
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E
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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

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E
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