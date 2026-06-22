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Justin Rose betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Justin Rose returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set to take place June 25-28, 2026. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 68th finish at one-over from his most recent appearance in 2024.

Latest odds for Rose at the Travelers Championship.

Rose's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T6872-75-65-69+1
2021T3670-63-74-69-4

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of one-over.
  • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 36th at four-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Rose's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-70-73-68+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1269-76-68-71-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-73-65-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--

Rose's recent performances

  • Rose has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Rose has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
  • Rose has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rose has averaged 1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee85-0.0040.248
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5510.564
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.0120.287
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.012-0.071
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5461.028

Rose's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (85th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rose sported a 0.551 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
  • Rose has accumulated 1,295 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 17th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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-3

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E
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USA
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E
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E
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