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25M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Andrew Novak finished tied for 30th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Novak at the Travelers Championship.

Novak's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3070-71-69-66-4
2023MC67-72-1
2022T4672-64-70-70-4

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-71-65-74-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-70-71-69-1051.000

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
  • Novak has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee85-0.0040.348
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1740.373
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1540.107
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.429-0.536
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.1050.292

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Novak delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
  • Novak has earned 377 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Clark
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1

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-4
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+3

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-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
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-3
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-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
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-1
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E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
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E

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J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
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E
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-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
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E

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
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E
R4
+1
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