Denny McCarthy betting profile: Travelers Championship

McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.025 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 62.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.