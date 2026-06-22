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Denny McCarthy betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Denny McCarthy finished tied for 12th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the Travelers Championship.

McCarthy's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1269-64-70-69-8
2024T3167-67-69-67-10
2023T760-65-70-67-18
2022MC70-71+1
2021T7372-66-71-73+2

At the Travelers Championship

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.625
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2670-72-70-69-331.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
  • McCarthy has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.474-0.818
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0250.054
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0270.144
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3620.559
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.111-0.060

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.474 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.025 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 62.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
  • McCarthy has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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