Travis Smyth betting profile: The Open Championship
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Travis Smyth of Australia lines up the hole in one of six playoff holes during the ISPS HANDA Japan-Australasia Championship battle with Jack Thompson of Australia at Royal Auckland & Grange Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
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Travis Smyth returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Smyth looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023 where he missed the cut.
Smyth's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|78-72
|+8
At The Open Championship
- In Smyth's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Smyth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Smyth's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Smyth has an average of -0.771 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smyth has averaged -0.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smyth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.541
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.113
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.335
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.255
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.064
|-0.532
Smyth's advanced stats and rankings
- Smyth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.541 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Smyth sported a -0.113 mark. He has a 50.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smyth delivered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he broke par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smyth as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.