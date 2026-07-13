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3H AGO

Tom McKibbin betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Tom McKibbin missed the cut at The Open Championship in 2025 after shooting 3-over. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for the 2026 championship.

Latest odds for McKibbin at The Open Championship.

McKibbin's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-73+3
2024T6673-72-77-74+12

At The Open Championship

  • In McKibbin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 3-over.
  • McKibbin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 66th at 12-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

McKibbin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3067-71-67-70-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-71-74-73+413.050

McKibbin's recent performances

  • McKibbin had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 5-under.
  • McKibbin has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McKibbin has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2500.201
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9510.422
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.060-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.969-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2920.256

McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings

  • McKibbin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McKibbin sported a 0.951 mark. He has a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McKibbin delivered a -0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he broke par 13.89% of the time with a 20.14% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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