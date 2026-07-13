Tom McKibbin betting profile: The Open Championship
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Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Tom McKibbin missed the cut at The Open Championship in 2025 after shooting 3-over. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for the 2026 championship.
McKibbin's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2024
|T66
|73-72-77-74
|+12
At The Open Championship
- In McKibbin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 3-over.
- McKibbin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 66th at 12-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
McKibbin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-71-74-73
|+4
|13.050
McKibbin's recent performances
- McKibbin had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 5-under.
- McKibbin has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McKibbin has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.250
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.951
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.060
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.969
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.292
|0.256
McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings
- McKibbin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McKibbin sported a 0.951 mark. He has a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McKibbin delivered a -0.969 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.50, and he broke par 13.89% of the time with a 20.14% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.