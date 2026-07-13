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1H AGO

Tiger Christensen betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Tiger Christensen of Germany plays his tee shot on the 7th hole on day four of the Blot Play9 2026 at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre on June 28, 2026 in Pleneuf, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Tiger Christensen of Germany plays his tee shot on the 7th hole on day four of the Blot Play9 2026 at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre on June 28, 2026 in Pleneuf, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

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Tiger Christensen returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Christensen looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in this tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Christensen at The Open Championship.

Christensen's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC77-74+9

At The Open Championship

  • In Christensen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Christensen as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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