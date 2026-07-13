Tiger Christensen betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Tiger Christensen of Germany plays his tee shot on the 7th hole on day four of the Blot Play9 2026 at Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre on June 28, 2026 in Pleneuf, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Tiger Christensen returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Christensen looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in this tournament where he missed the cut.
Christensen's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-74
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Christensen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Christensen as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.