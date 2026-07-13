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2H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the first hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the first hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Thomas Detry finished tied for 45th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Detry at The Open Championship.

Detry's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4572-71-70-70-1
2023T1374-69-67-71-3
2022T3470-69-74-68-7
2021MC72-74+6

At The Open Championship

  • In Detry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Detry's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Detry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4673-74-75-75+17--
Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-69-68-73-3--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4572-71-70-70-115.750
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7168-70-73-72+32.850
June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500

Detry's recent performances

  • Detry has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
  • Detry has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Detry has averaged -1.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.552-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.437-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.092-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.961-0.627
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.064-1.191

Detry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sported a 0.437 mark. He posted a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Detry delivered a -0.961 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 34.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 8.33% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 22.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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