Thomas Detry betting profile: The Open Championship
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Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his second shot on the first hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Thomas Detry finished tied for 45th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Open Championship.
Detry's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|2023
|T13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|2022
|T34
|70-69-74-68
|-7
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Detry's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|46
|73-74-75-75
|+17
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|2.850
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged -1.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.552
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.437
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.092
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.961
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.064
|-1.191
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sported a 0.437 mark. He posted a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry delivered a -0.961 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 34.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 8.33% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 22.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.