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1H AGO

Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 18 at Kaulig Companies Championship

Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 18 at Kaulig Companies Championship

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Stewart Cink missed the cut at The Open Championship last year, shooting four-over par. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Cink at The Open Championship.

Cink's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-71+4
2024MC76-77+11
2023T2368-73-71-72E
2022MC78-71+5
2021MC66-77+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Cink's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over par.
  • Cink's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Cink's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--

Cink's recent performances

  • Cink has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of four-over par.
  • Cink has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cink has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1460.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.345-0.747
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1710.496
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.756-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.564-0.364

Cink's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cink posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards is also tracked on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cink sported a -1.345 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cink delivered a 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he breaks par 8.33% of the time with 25.00% Bogey Avoidance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
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T. Kim
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R4
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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