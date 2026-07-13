Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship

Cink has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of four-over par.

Cink has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.