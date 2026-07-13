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3H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Shane Lowry sinks 17-foot putt for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Shane Lowry sinks 17-foot putt for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

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Shane Lowry returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th.

Latest odds for Lowry at The Open Championship.

Lowry's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4070-72-74-66-2
2024666-69-77-68-4
2023MC72-77+7
2022T2172-68-69-70-9
2021T1271-65-69-69-6

At The Open Championship

  • In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished sixth at 4-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Lowry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-65-64-70-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-67-71-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-73-71-73-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4468-76-70-68+215.136
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2372-75-70-65-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-69-67-72-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3070-69-68-80-135.000

Lowry's recent performances

  • Lowry had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 13-under.
  • Lowry has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lowry has averaged 0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2150.200
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4901.106
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.075-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.091-0.552
Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7200.664

Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.490 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
  • Lowry has earned 640 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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