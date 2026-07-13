Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship
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Shane Lowry sinks 17-foot putt for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
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Shane Lowry returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th.
Lowry's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|2024
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|2022
|T21
|72-68-69-70
|-9
|2021
|T12
|71-65-69-69
|-6
At The Open Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished sixth at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-65-64-70
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-67-71
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-73-71-73
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|68-76-70-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|72-75-70-65
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-69-67-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 13-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.215
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.490
|1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.075
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.091
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.720
|0.664
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.490 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 640 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.