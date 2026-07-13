Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship

Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.490 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.