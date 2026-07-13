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3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Sepp Straka hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open

Sepp Straka hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Sepp Straka finished tied for second at The Open Championship in 2023, shooting 7-under at the event. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of contending again at the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Straka at The Open Championship.

Straka's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5272-71-70-71E
2024T2270-74-73-71+4
2023T271-67-70-69-7
2022MC81-72+9

At The Open Championship

  • In Straka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting an even-par score.
  • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Straka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7273-72-73-72+105.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-75+7--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4074-75-72-73+619.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6366-73-73-75+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-73-68-66-11300.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-67-67-78-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4173-72-69-76+219.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--

Straka's recent performances

  • Straka has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Straka has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Straka has averaged -1.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.040-0.127
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.259-0.526
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.197-0.618
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.096-0.550
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.073-1.821

Straka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.91% of the time.
  • Straka has earned 1,089 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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