Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship

Straka has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Straka has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.