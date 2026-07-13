Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Sepp Straka finished tied for second at The Open Championship in 2023, shooting 7-under at the event. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of contending again at the 2026 Open Championship.
Straka's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|2024
|T22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|2023
|T2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|81-72
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting an even-par score.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|72
|73-72-73-72
|+10
|5.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|74-75-72-73
|+6
|19.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|66-73-73-75
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-67-67-78
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|73-72-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Straka has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -1.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.040
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.259
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.197
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.096
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.073
|-1.821
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.91% of the time.
- Straka has earned 1,089 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.