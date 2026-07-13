Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship

Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.652 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked first by breaking par 27.20% of the time.