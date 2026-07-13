Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
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Scottie Scheffler sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion of The Open Championship, having won last year at 17-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026, looking to successfully defend his title.
Scheffler's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|2024
|T7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|2023
|T23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|2022
|T21
|68-68-69-74
|-9
|2021
|T8
|67-66-69-71
|-7
At The Open Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|P2
|64-60-67-68
|-21
|400.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|72-68-69-71
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|66-63-65-65
|-25
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|2
|71-67-69-68
|-13
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-67-64-67
|-18
|400.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.652
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.545
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.458
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.500
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.154
|2.371
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.652 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked first by breaking par 27.20% of the time.
- Scheffler leads the FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,511 points and ranks first with a 10.44% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.