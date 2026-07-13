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Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion of The Open Championship, having won last year at 17-under. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026, looking to successfully defend his title.

Latest odds for Scheffler at The Open Championship.

Scheffler's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025168-64-67-68-17
2024T770-70-71-72-1
2023T2370-75-72-67E
2022T2168-68-69-74-9
2021T867-66-69-71-7

At The Open Championship

  • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Scheffler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipP264-60-67-68-21400.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT472-68-69-71E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-68-71-4100.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson366-63-65-65-25190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1467-71-71-69-290.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship271-67-69-68-13400.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP268-67-64-67-18400.000
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000

Scheffler's recent performances

  • Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
  • Scheffler has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scheffler has averaged 2.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6520.582
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5450.823
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4580.332
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5000.634
Average Strokes Gained: Total12.1542.371

Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.652 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked first by breaking par 27.20% of the time.
  • Scheffler leads the FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,511 points and ranks first with a 10.44% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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