Samuel Stevens betting profile: The Open Championship

Stevens has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.

Stevens has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.