PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
27M AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Travelers

Sam Stevens sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Travelers

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Sam Stevens tees off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. Stevens has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Stevens at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • Stevens has not competed in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Stevens's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-71-69-68-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.500
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625

Stevens's recent performances

  • Stevens has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
  • Stevens has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3170.367
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1200.156
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.082-0.219
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.355-0.717
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.001-0.413

Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
  • Stevens has accumulated 736 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
15M AGO
2026 The Open Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
16M AGO
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
21M AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW