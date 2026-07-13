Samuel Stevens betting profile: The Open Championship
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Sam Stevens sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Travelers
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Sam Stevens tees off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. Stevens has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- Stevens has not competed in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-71-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.500
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
- Stevens has an average of 0.367 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.317
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.120
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.082
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.355
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.001
|-0.413
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.120 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 736 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.