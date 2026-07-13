Corey Conners betting profile: The Open Championship

Conners has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.

Conners has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.