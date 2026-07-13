Corey Conners betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Corey Conners sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Corey Conners finished tied for 10th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that solid performance at the 2026 Open Championship.
Conners' recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|2024
|T25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|2023
|T52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|2022
|T28
|71-71-71-67
|-8
|2021
|T15
|68-68-66-73
|-5
At The Open Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|6.257
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|65-68-67-63
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
- Conners has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.076
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.382
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.093
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.332
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.032
|-0.249
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (72nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Conners sports a 0.382 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.