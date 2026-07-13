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2H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers

Corey Conners sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers

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Corey Conners finished tied for 10th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that solid performance at the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Conners at The Open Championship.

Conners' recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1074-69-66-66-9
2024T2571-70-80-68+5
2023T5273-71-68-76+4
2022T2871-71-71-67-8
2021T1568-68-66-73-5

At The Open Championship

  • In Conners' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Conners' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-70-71-71-16.257
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT765-68-67-63-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-71-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625

Conners' recent performances

  • Conners has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
  • Conners has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged -0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.076-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3820.218
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0930.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.332-0.449
Average Strokes Gained: Total850.032-0.249

Conners' advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (72nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Conners sports a 0.382 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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