Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship
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Ryan Fox makes birdie on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Ryan Fox missed the cut at The Open Championship last year after posting rounds of 75 and 69. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making the weekend at the 2026 Open Championship.
Fox's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|2024
|T25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|2023
|T52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2021
|T67
|68-68-71-76
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-71-71-67
|E
|6.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-73-74-68
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.177
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.141
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.024
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.078
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.420
|0.547
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.