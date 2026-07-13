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49M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryan Fox makes birdie on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open

Ryan Fox makes birdie on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Ryan Fox missed the cut at The Open Championship last year after posting rounds of 75 and 69. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with his sights set on making the weekend at the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Fox at The Open Championship.

Fox's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-69+2
2024T2573-73-76-67+5
2023T5278-67-69-74+4
2022MC71-75+2
2021T6768-68-71-76+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Fox's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 5-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Fox's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-65-69-70-524.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-71-71-67E6.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-73-74-68+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-66-68-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2770-77-71-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--

Fox's recent performances

  • Fox has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Fox has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.177-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1410.319
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.024-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.0780.435
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4200.547

Fox's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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