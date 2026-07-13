Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship

Fox has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.

Fox has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.