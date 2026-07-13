Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Open Championship

Valimaki has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.