Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Open Championship
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Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage
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Sami Valimaki returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Valimaki looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Valimaki's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|2023
|T68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-70-71-70
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-67-69-76
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.340
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.048
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.203
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.174
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.320
|0.206
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a 0.048 mark on TOUR. He has a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivers a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he breaks par 20.12% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.