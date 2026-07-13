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Sami Valimaki betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

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Sami Valimaki returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Valimaki looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Valimaki at The Open Championship.

Valimaki's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-76+7
2023T6876-68-70-79+9

At The Open Championship

  • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Valimaki's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6073-70-71-70+48.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-67-69-76-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214

Valimaki's recent performances

  • Valimaki has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Valimaki has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Valimaki has averaged 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.340-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0480.318
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.203-0.440
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1740.343
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3200.206

Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

  • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a 0.048 mark on TOUR. He has a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Valimaki delivers a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he breaks par 20.12% of the time.
  • Valimaki has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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