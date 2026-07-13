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3H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler's 85-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere

Rickie Fowler's 85-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere

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Rickie Fowler finished tied for 14th at 8-under at The Open Championship last year. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that solid showing in the 2026 Open Championship.

Latest odds for Fowler at The Open Championship.

Fowler's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1469-72-70-65-8
20247179-69-74-75+13
2023T2372-73-67-72E
2021T5369-72-75-65+1

At The Open Championship

  • In Fowler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Fowler's best finish at The Open Championship in recent years was in 2025, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Fowler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1570-69-63-68-1450.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3869-66-68-67-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-82+17--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--

Fowler's recent performances

  • Fowler has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Fowler has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fowler has averaged -0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2180.098
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.110-0.522
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0800.006
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.256-0.369
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.503-0.787

Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
  • Fowler has earned 1,107 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51% ranks 16th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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