Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship
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Rickie Fowler's 85-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at John Deere
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Rickie Fowler finished tied for 14th at 8-under at The Open Championship last year. He'll tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that solid showing in the 2026 Open Championship.
Fowler's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|2024
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|2023
|T23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|2021
|T53
|69-72-75-65
|+1
At The Open Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Fowler's best finish at The Open Championship in recent years was in 2025, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|70-69-63-68
|-14
|50.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-71-68-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|74-63-69-65
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-72-68
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged -0.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.218
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.110
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.080
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.256
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.503
|-0.787
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Fowler has earned 1,107 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51% ranks 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.