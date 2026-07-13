Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship

Fowler has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.