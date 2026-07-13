Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.