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30M AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at Travelers

Patrick Cantlay reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at Travelers

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Patrick Cantlay returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Cantlay at The Open Championship.

Cantlay's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+3
2024T2573-68-75-73+5
2023T3370-75-67-73+1
2022T870-67-71-68-12
2021MC74-69+3

At The Open Championship

  • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Cantlay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-74-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1465-66-64-71-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1770-72-76-67-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-70-70-226.100

Cantlay's recent performances

  • Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Cantlay has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cantlay has averaged 0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3610.192
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3750.614
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2400.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.043-0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9330.883

Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.375 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks ninth with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.14%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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