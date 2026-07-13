Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship
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Patrick Cantlay reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes birdie at Travelers
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Patrick Cantlay returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Cantlay's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2024
|T25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|2023
|T33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|2022
|T8
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|65-66-64-71
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.361
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.375
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.240
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.043
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.933
|0.883
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.375 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks ninth with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.14%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.