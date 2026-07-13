Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship

Harrington has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.

Harrington has an average of -0.930 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.