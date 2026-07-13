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3H AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Genesis Scottish Open

Padraig Harrington drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Padraig Harrington returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Harrington looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Harrington at The Open Championship.

Harrington's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-76+9
2024T2272-73-71-72+4
2023T6474-71-73-74+8
2022MC69-78+3
20217272-68-73-71+4

At The Open Championship

  • In Harrington's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Harrington's best finish at this event in recent years came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Harrington's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1874-69-67-69-156.25
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7169-70-72-72+32.85
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--

Harrington's recent performances

  • Harrington has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
  • Harrington has an average of -0.930 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Harrington has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.116-0.930
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4430.368
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5310.443
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.642-0.534
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.784-0.654

Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harrington posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.116 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards is among the measured players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sported a 0.443 mark. He has a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harrington delivered a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he breaks par 12.22% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%.
  • Harrington has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 176th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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