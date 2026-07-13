Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship
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Padraig Harrington drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Padraig Harrington returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19, 2026. Harrington looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Harrington's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2024
|T22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|2023
|T64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|2022
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2021
|72
|72-68-73-71
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Harrington's best finish at this event in recent years came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|74-69-67-69
|-1
|56.25
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|69-70-72-72
|+3
|2.85
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
- Harrington has an average of -0.930 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.116
|-0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.443
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.531
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.642
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.784
|-0.654
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.116 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards is among the measured players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington sported a 0.443 mark. He has a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harrington delivered a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he breaks par 12.22% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%.
- Harrington has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.