Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Open Championship
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Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
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Nico Echavarria missed the cut at The Open Championship last year, posting scores of 72-74 over the first two rounds. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to improve upon his previous showing at golf's oldest major championship.
Echavarria's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over through two rounds.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|64-69-68-68
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|71-73-75-71
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.216
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.042
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.260
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.063
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.370
|0.548
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 873 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season and posted a 17.37% Bogey Avoidance rate (131st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.