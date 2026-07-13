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2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

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Nico Echavarria missed the cut at The Open Championship last year, posting scores of 72-74 over the first two rounds. He returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 looking to improve upon his previous showing at golf's oldest major championship.

Latest odds for Echavarria at The Open Championship.

Echavarria's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-74+4

At The Open Championship

  • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over through two rounds.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Echavarria's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-70-69-69-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3064-69-68-68-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5671-73-75-71+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-75-71+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-71-65-68-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3173-67-70-71-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--

Echavarria's recent performances

  • Echavarria has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Echavarria has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Echavarria has averaged 0.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.216-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0420.315
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.260-0.053
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0630.296
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.3700.548

Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

  • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
  • Echavarria has accumulated 873 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season and posted a 17.37% Bogey Avoidance rate (131st).

All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Open Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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