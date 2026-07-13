Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Open Championship

Echavarria has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.