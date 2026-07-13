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2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Michael Kim hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Michael Kim returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Kim at The Open Championship.

Kim's recent history at The Open Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-72+4
2023MC75-73+6

At The Open Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-68-66-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-72-70-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-67-69-68-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.353-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.050-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.107-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.361-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Total820.065-0.386

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.353 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.050 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.34% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 549 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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