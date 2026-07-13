Michael Kim betting profile: The Open Championship
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Michael Kim hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Michael Kim returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club from July 16-19. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-68-66
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-72-70-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.353
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.050
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.107
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.361
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.065
|-0.386
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.353 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.050 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.34% of the time.
- Kim has earned 549 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.